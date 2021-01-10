Nadda reaches out to farmers, defends laws

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday launched a farmer outreach drive in poll-bound West Bengal as he defended the newly enacted farm laws and credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government with working for the benefit of the farmers.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of an ongoing farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of these laws.

“Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, Prime Minster Narendra Modi has made a six-fold increase in the central budget for farmers. These will enable farmers to set the price of their products and choose the buyer,” Nadda said while launching the ‘Krishok Surokkha’ (farmers’ protection) programme at Jagadanandapur village in the Katwa area of East Burdwan district.

The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.

Saturday marked Nadda’s second visit to the state in two months. Last year on December 10, during a two-day visit, Nadda’s convoy came under attack when stones were pelted at it. The BJP accused the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the attack, leading to a new flashpoint in the tussle between the Centre and the state. The ministry of home affairs called the three IPS officers who were responsible for providing security to the BJP chief back on central deputation but the TMC refused to send them, accusing the Centre of political vendetta. It also denied any role in the attack on Nadda’s convoy.

Later, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Nadda hit out at the TMC, alleging that the party never represented the Bengali culture but symbolized “anarchy and corruption”.

Nadda alleged that the TMC was working with a criminal instinct and had institutionalised corruption.“The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookerjee represent true Bengali culture,” Nadda said, amid accusations by the TMC that the BJP does not have any idea about the culture of Bengal.

He also reiterated that the Centre was determined to implement the new citizenship law in the country but did not set any timeframe. “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented in letter and spirit. We are committed. We are framing the rules,” said Nadda.

During the visit, Nadda also launched “Ek Muthi Chawal” (a fistful of rice), a programme under which he collected rice from farmers and briefed them about the benefits of the new farm laws. “The warmth you all have shown to welcome me shows you have decided that Mamata Banerjee government is going to be shown the door and BJP will form the govt in Bengal. Your happiness and confidence shows the public is ready to welcome us to form the government,” Nadda said.

Nadda accused the TMC leadership of indulging in corruption and misappropriating ration sent by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Smuggling of coal and sand is all that you hear about these days. The Calcutta high court ordered an audit into the expenses made towards relief (after cyclone Amphan). But the government challenged it in the Supreme Court. Why? Why is Mamata Banerjee so worried?” said Nadda.

Reacting to Nadda’s remarks, TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “Nadda hails from Himachal Pradesh. What does he know about Bengal? Spreading misinformation will not help the BJP. The TMC will return to power with absolute majority.”