IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Nadda reaches out to farmers, defends laws
The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
kolkata news

Nadda reaches out to farmers, defends laws

The campaign comes against the backdrop of an ongoing farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:49 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday launched a farmer outreach drive in poll-bound West Bengal as he defended the newly enacted farm laws and credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government with working for the benefit of the farmers.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of an ongoing farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of these laws.

“Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, Prime Minster Narendra Modi has made a six-fold increase in the central budget for farmers. These will enable farmers to set the price of their products and choose the buyer,” Nadda said while launching the ‘Krishok Surokkha’ (farmers’ protection) programme at Jagadanandapur village in the Katwa area of East Burdwan district.

The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.

Saturday marked Nadda’s second visit to the state in two months. Last year on December 10, during a two-day visit, Nadda’s convoy came under attack when stones were pelted at it. The BJP accused the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the attack, leading to a new flashpoint in the tussle between the Centre and the state. The ministry of home affairs called the three IPS officers who were responsible for providing security to the BJP chief back on central deputation but the TMC refused to send them, accusing the Centre of political vendetta. It also denied any role in the attack on Nadda’s convoy.

Later, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Nadda hit out at the TMC, alleging that the party never represented the Bengali culture but symbolized “anarchy and corruption”.

Nadda alleged that the TMC was working with a criminal instinct and had institutionalised corruption.“The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookerjee represent true Bengali culture,” Nadda said, amid accusations by the TMC that the BJP does not have any idea about the culture of Bengal.

He also reiterated that the Centre was determined to implement the new citizenship law in the country but did not set any timeframe. “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented in letter and spirit. We are committed. We are framing the rules,” said Nadda.

During the visit, Nadda also launched “Ek Muthi Chawal” (a fistful of rice), a programme under which he collected rice from farmers and briefed them about the benefits of the new farm laws. “The warmth you all have shown to welcome me shows you have decided that Mamata Banerjee government is going to be shown the door and BJP will form the govt in Bengal. Your happiness and confidence shows the public is ready to welcome us to form the government,” Nadda said.

Nadda accused the TMC leadership of indulging in corruption and misappropriating ration sent by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Smuggling of coal and sand is all that you hear about these days. The Calcutta high court ordered an audit into the expenses made towards relief (after cyclone Amphan). But the government challenged it in the Supreme Court. Why? Why is Mamata Banerjee so worried?” said Nadda.

Reacting to Nadda’s remarks, TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “Nadda hails from Himachal Pradesh. What does he know about Bengal? Spreading misinformation will not help the BJP. The TMC will return to power with absolute majority.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
kolkata news

‘Will deliver free vaccines to every citizen of Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • West Bengal has recorded 559,886 cases of Covid-19 and 9,922 deaths so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
The BJP president announced that the party would hold 40,000 such meetings across Bengal in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
kolkata news

Nadda reaches out to farmers, defends laws

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The campaign comes against the backdrop of an ongoing farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
kolkata news

JP Nadda sharpens attack on Mamata Banerjee, avoids naming Abhishek

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Interestingly, for the first time, Nadda did not refer to Mamata Banerjee as pishi (aunt) and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as bhaipo in Bengali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Saturday. (BJPlive/Twitter Photo )
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Saturday. (BJPlive/Twitter Photo )
kolkata news

‘Point-blank attack on a protectee like me…’: BJP chief Nadda in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:49 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda accused the Bengal government of depriving the people of the benefits of central schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks to media during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, at party HQ in New Delhi. (PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks to media during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, at party HQ in New Delhi. (PTI)
kolkata news

Chaos at BJP rally in West Bengal’s Nandigram; stampede averted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:47 AM IST
“This was definitely a conspiracy to foil the event. There could have been a stampede as people had started running helter-skelter without realizing what was going on,” said BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar who was one of the speakers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadda will also offer prayers at the historic Sarbamangala temple in Burdwan town and lead a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to the Curzon Gate.(PTI file photo)
Nadda will also offer prayers at the historic Sarbamangala temple in Burdwan town and lead a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to the Curzon Gate.(PTI file photo)
kolkata news

JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:54 PM IST
With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government planning to hold a special session of the legislative assembly to introduce a resolution against the Centre’s recent farm laws that led to unrest in Punjab, the BJP’s focus on Bengal’s farmers prior to the crucial assembly polls is a significant move, BJP leaders feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee was addressing the inauguration of the 26th edition of the KIFF.(PTI)
Mamata Banerjee was addressing the inauguration of the 26th edition of the KIFF.(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:39 PM IST
This year, 81 full-length feature films and 50 short films and documentaries from around 45 countries would be screened in eight venues over the next one week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC supporter’s body was found in a pool of blood by the roadside in Cooch Behar district.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TMC supporter’s body was found in a pool of blood by the roadside in Cooch Behar district.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

TMC supporter killed in north Bengal; party blames BJP

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Siliguri
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Police have arrested Kamaleshwar Roy, a local resident, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mandal’s family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)
kolkata news

Owaisi’s politics won’t work in Bengal: Muslim clerics react to AIMIM’s poll debut

By Tanmay Chatterjee | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The BJP, which has been accusing chief minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing the minority community for years, has said that AIMIM is an independent party and can contest anywhere
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
kolkata news

Kolkata International Film Festival to be launched virtually today; International book fair deferred

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:07 AM IST
This year, 81 full-length feature films and 50 short films and documentaries from around 45 countries would be screened at eight venues over the next one week
READ FULL STORY
Close
CPI(M) leader Biman Bose speaks to the media after holding seat-sharing talks with Congress’ West Bengal unit.(ANI/Twitter)
CPI(M) leader Biman Bose speaks to the media after holding seat-sharing talks with Congress’ West Bengal unit.(ANI/Twitter)
kolkata news

Left parties, Bengal Congress discuss seat-sharing ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Biman Bose, chairman of the Left Front along with Congress’ Abdul Mannan along with other Left leaders held a meeting after central leadership of both parties permitted the state units to discuss seat-sharing arrangements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.(File photo)
Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.(File photo)
kolkata news

I am absolutely fine, says Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Ganguly was scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday but he sought to stay back for one more day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
kolkata news

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop air-borne mobile telecom tower for emergencies

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 09:44 AM IST
In the case of network disruptions, the drones can intelligently avoid them by changing their locations and bypassing the jam
READ FULL STORY
Close
The home sales rebounded sharply in July-September strongly after the lockdown and it was the best quarter for the industry backed by pent up demand. The October-December demand was down 40% 2,054 units compared to the corresponding period of 2019.(Bloomberg (Representative Image))
The home sales rebounded sharply in July-September strongly after the lockdown and it was the best quarter for the industry backed by pent up demand. The October-December demand was down 40% 2,054 units compared to the corresponding period of 2019.(Bloomberg (Representative Image))
kolkata news

Kolkata residential property price eases 4% in 2020

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Sales in city’s residential properties were up by over 100% to 5,975 units in the second half (July-December 2020) period over the first six months of the pandemic year when it sold 2,937 units in the metropolis, Frank Knight, property consultant said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.(File photo)
BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.(File photo)
kolkata news

Sourav Ganguly wished to stay back another day, say Kolkata hospital doctors

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Ganguly was rushed to the hospital last Saturday after he complained of chest pain and dizziness. He was later diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery and had to undergo angioplasty for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP