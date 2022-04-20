No more man-days lost in Bengal due to disruptions, CM tells industry tycoons
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said her government has brought down man-days lost in the state due to strikes and disruptions to zero from 75 lakh per year during the erstwhile Left regime, as she wooed investors from across the globe at a big-ticket business summit here.
Banerjee, addressing a large gathering of industry tycoons at the Bengal Global Business Summit, said the state will work on eight pillars of development going ahead, including infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
“Bengal is the first state to organise a physical business summit since the Covid pandemic struck. It is the gateway to eastern and northeastern India, neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as well as South East Asia,” she said.
“We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during the Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost,” Banerjee added.
The chief minister also said the state government will set up ₹72,000-crore industrial zone in ‘Junglemahal’ (forested areas of four south Bengal districts) along the eastern freight corridor, and has readied a policy on grant of shale-gas exploration licences.
“We have allocated 2,483 acre of industrial land at Purulia for the ‘Junglemahal Shundori Kormonagari’ project along the eastern freight corridor from Amritsar to Dankuni,” she said.
Banerjee added that by 2023, the state will join the national gas grid.
-
Bengaluru: Cybercrime victims get back Rs. 2.8 crore in a first
Bengaluru, called the IT hub of India, is living up to it's name by getting lost money back to cybercrime victims after police introduces new system called Computer-Aided Dispatch. A report from last month said that, of the 32,286 cybercrime cases registered by Karnataka police since 2019, only 7,835 cases or 24% have been solved so far. Victims can call the number 112 to start the process of information recording.
-
MVA leaders’ phones tapped in 2019 labelling them as drug peddlers: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Raut and other leaders in Maharashtra were falsely labelled as anti-social elements and their phones were tapped in late 2019 during the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Sena chief spokesperson's phone along with that of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse and Congress's Nana Patole were tapped, Raut claimed adding that the privacy of the political leaders in Maharashtra was breached.
-
CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State. Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.
-
40% Commission Row: Karnataka govt to review projects above ₹50cr
These decisions are a fallout of civil contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in a Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on Eshwarappa, an MLA from Shivamogga, who had maintained that he was not at all involved in the issue oral instruction at Hindalga village in Belagavi district last year.
-
Delhi: Omicron found in 97% samples taken from Covid victims from Jan to March
Ninety-seven percent of the samples taken from those who died of Covid in Delhi from January to March had the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to government data. Genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased showed 560 of them had the Omicron variant. The remaining 18 (three percent) had other variants of Covid-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sub lineages.
