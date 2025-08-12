Police complaint against cops for hurting RG Kar hospital victim’s mother during protest

KOLKATA: The family of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police on Tuesday to seek registration of a first information report (FIR) against police personnel who assaulted the victim’s mother during a demonstration on August 9. Doctors and others take part in a protest rally to mark one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on Aug. 9 (PTI)

“I lodged the complaint through email. I sent it to Shakespeare Sarani police station but they said it should be addressed to the New Market police station,” said the father of the 31-year-old junior doctor whose brutal murder inside the hospital on August 9, 2024, triggered nationwide outrage.

Her mother suffered a head injury when a few thousand citizens and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI(M) were stopped by police from marching to Nabanna, the state secretariat, to mark her daughter’s death anniversary on August 9. She alleged that some police personnel assaulted her with batons near Park Street and that she had to be admitted to a private hospital.

“The authorities accepted my complaint and sent an acknowledgement mail,” the father of the deceased doctor said.

Meeraj Khalid, joint commissioner of police (headquarters) told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that police teams had scrutinised all security camera footage over three days but not found any evidence of the alleged assault.

“All media houses covered the demonstration. If you have any evidence, please help us by providing it,” Khalid said at a Press conference.

The family alleged the victim’s mother was treated at a private hospital and released on August 10 without admitting her officially due to political pressure. The hospital is yet to make a statement on the matter but the Trinamool Congress rejected the allegation.

On Sunday, Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited the state-run SSKM Hospital to inquire about the condition of some police personnel who were allegedly assaulted by BJP workers during the rally. Cases have been filed against several BJP leaders and MLAs.

On the day, Verma said it was “regrettable that the RG Kar victim’s mother got injured. Whether they lodge a complaint or not, it is our duty to find out what happened. We are examining footage from all security cameras, surveillance drones and body cameras worn by policemen”.

Sanjay Roy, a 34-year-old civic volunteer who worked for the city police, was convicted following a CBI investigation and sentenced to imprisonment for the rest of his natural life in January. The victim’s family, however, continues to accuse the state of shielding the real culprits.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday admitted a fresh petition by the victim’s family seeking another investigation. The petition will come up for hearing later this month.