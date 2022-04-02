Recruitment scam: Calcutta high court stays CBI grilling of former WBSSC advisor
KOLKATA: A division bench of the Calcutta high court on Friday stayed the order of a single bench which had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in the alleged recruitment scam in government schools.
A single bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the regional head of CBI to interrogate SP Sinha by Thursday midnight. Sinha, who was not traceable till late night, reached the CBI office in Kolkata around 11.15pm on Thursday. He was questioned by the sleuths till around 2.25am on Friday.
On Friday, however, a division bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee imposed a stay on the CBI probe until the next date of hearing, which is slated to take place on April 4.
In 2016, the Mamata Banerjee-administration recommended the appointment of around 13,000 non-teaching staff in state-aided schools. The WBSSC conducted examinations and interviews. A panel was set up. Allegations surfaced that the commission made around 500 irregular recruitments after the expiry of the panel.
“I have cooperated with the investigating officials and have answered all their questions,” Sinha told the media early on Friday after facing the central agency.
On Friday, additional solicitor general YJ Dastoor appearing for CBI filed before the court a preliminary report in a sealed cover containing the responses of Sinha during the CBI questioning.
The court, in its order on Thursday said that Sinha was one of the ‘kingpins of the alleged corruption of giving illegal public appointment’.
“In such circumstances a thorough probe is required to bust the racket of giving illegal appointments. I have found from other similar matters that the said Santi Prasad Sinha as one of the kingpins of this corruption of giving illegal public appointment. Hence, I direct the regional head of the CBI to call SP Sinha in course of the day and start questioning him. The CBI is directed to initiate the said interrogation in course of the day - I mean by 12 midnight today,” the single bench order stated.
Earlier the single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay had on two occasions ordered the CBI to probe into the alleged recruitment scam. While once it was quashed by the division bench on another occasion it was stayed. The division bench had even set up a committee headed by former Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh to probe into the alleged irregularities.
The commission in an affidavit filed before the high court had submitted that 96 recommendation letters which appear to have been issued between September 2019 and December 2019 were not issued by the commission.
“It appeared that on the basis of some recommendation from outside the office of the commission at the instance of Sinha, the recommendation letters were printed by the Programme Officer wherein the signatures of the Chairman of the Commission were mechanically printed. The Chairman was kept in the dark,” the court said.
On Wednesday, the single bench took strong objection to the direction issued by the division bench comprising justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta to take on record the affidavit of assets that is to be filed by S.P. Sinha, former SSC advisor, in a ‘sealed cover’.
-
Sugar saves day as Goa Port on lookout for commodity to replace iron ore export
Nearly a decade after Goa's mining industry came to a virtual standstill, Goa's Mormugao Port is yet to come to terms with the loss but has found succour in an unlikely commodity, sugar, to help keep it afloat. Up until 2012, Goa's Mormugao Port used to handle nearly 55 million tonne cargo almost entirely of iron ore that was mined and exported from Goa. This has been reflected in the cargo throughput at the port.
-
Delhiwale: Cooling off in Shakarpur
The noon's hot white light is entwined with the dusty air. Such are the joys of summertime Shakarpur. And then you enter the narrow, partly-shaded Gali No. 3, and in it, a long, dimly hall with dark wood tables and string chairs. 'Cotea' is like a whiff of cool air. Soon, a band of chatty regulars troop in and you shift closer to the pulse of the east Delhi neighbourhood.
-
Delhi closes 1,000 jab centres, terminates services of vaccinators and nurses
With a majority of Capital's adult and teenage population receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination , the Delhi government on Friday shut more than half its vaccination centres that were operational in schools and other non-health facilities. According to the government's Co-WIN dashboard, Delhi on Friday conducted its vaccination drive only from 488 centres, down from 1,489 a week ago. Of them, 401 were government-run, while the remaining 87 were private centres.
-
With caseload low, experts split on mask fine removal
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's move (DDMA) to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital, citing a significant dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, has health experts divided on whether this was the right time to make masks optional. Read Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi Until Friday, people who do not wear masks in public places were fined ₹500.
-
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics