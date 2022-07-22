Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools.

Raids took place in at least 13 places across the state, officials said. While a team reached the house of Partha Chatterjee, state industry and commerce minister, in south Kolkata, another team reached the premises of minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary’s home at Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

Chatterjee, who was the former education minister, could not be contacted while Adhikary said, “I am in Kolkata at the moment. I tried to contact my family but couldn’t. Had I been there, I would have offered the officials some puffed rice.”

The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Later, the ED initiated an investigation into money laundering in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

Chatterjee and Adhikary were earlier questioned by the CBI.