Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools.
Raids took place in at least 13 places across the state, officials said. While a team reached the house of Partha Chatterjee, state industry and commerce minister, in south Kolkata, another team reached the premises of minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary’s home at Cooch Behar in north Bengal.
Chatterjee, who was the former education minister, could not be contacted while Adhikary said, “I am in Kolkata at the moment. I tried to contact my family but couldn’t. Had I been there, I would have offered the officials some puffed rice.”
The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC) and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
Later, the ED initiated an investigation into money laundering in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.
Chatterjee and Adhikary were earlier questioned by the CBI.
For Union min Kulaste, ₹15 for corn is 'too high', says ‘free main milta hai’
In a viral video, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is seen purchasing three corn cobs, at Rs 15 each, and then, in a mini-argument with the roadside corn seller, telling him that 'corn is available for free here'. “Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods,” Kulaste tweeted on Thursday.
Cong-JDS coalition govt an outcome of 'selfish politics': Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state was the outcome of 'selfish politics', where law and order was compromised to retain power. When B S Yediyurappa became the CM in 2019, he travelled and worked tirelessly for people's welfare and efficiently handled the COVID-19 outbreak later. Yediyurappa along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in tandem and successfully managed the pandemic, Bommai recalled.
IPS officers for 2 hours: Two Bengaluru students with illnesses granted wish
Two class 9 students battling difficult illnesses saw their dream of becoming IPS officers come true on Thursday for a few hours in Bengaluru as they became Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). The Times of India identified the 13-year-olds as Mitilesh S and Mohammed Salman. In pictures shared by IPS officer CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the south east division of Bengaluru, the boys can be seen donning police uniforms along with name plates and hats and sitting in the chair in the chamber.
Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; See affected areas here
Bengaluru's electricity board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has proposed more scheduled power outages in the city for the upcoming weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - July 22, 23 and 24. These cuts are to carry out department maintenance works, which include charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Three held for stealing cables worth ₹9 lakh from Rapid Metro line
Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday. A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.
