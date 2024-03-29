Sandeshkhali: BJP candidate Rekha Patra accuses TMC rival of leaking personal info

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat in West Bengal and a victim of alleged atrocities committed by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on women lodged a complaint against Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC candidate and the party’s spokesperson, accusing him of outraging modesty and leaking her personal details on social media. BJP’s Basirhat candidate, Rekha Patra. (PTI)

“Recently by way of post on the facebook account of Debangshu Bhattacharya, candidate set up by the TMC from Tamluk Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency, he has posted the private details of my client such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details as well as Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of the right of privacy of my client as well as outraging of my client’s modesty due to making public her personal details,” Suryaneel Das, advocate for Patra, wrote in an email to the chairperson of the National Women’s Commission.

Das sent a second email to the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes accusing Bhattacharya, stating that it was also an offence under the Scheduled Caste ad Scheduled Tribe Protection (prevention of atrocities) Act.

The TMC attacked Patra on Thursday for availing the state government’s health scheme Swasthya Sathi.

While Bhattacharya attacked Patra and uploaded her details on his social media account, the TMC attacked her on X uploading the same documents.

“Caught red-handed! @BJP4India’s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS. PM @narendramodi, the next time you call her, don’t forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card. It might help you understand how our leader’s brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme,” the TMC posted on X handle.

The attack came just two days after Prime Minster Narendra Modi spoke to Patra over phone and lauded her as a “shakti swarupa”.

“You are forthwith requested to cause an enquiry and take immediate steps against Bhattacharya for outraging modesty, violation of right of privacy of my client and violation of provisions of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act,” Das wrote in his email.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, was on the boil last month over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended and arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

Patra who accused TMC leaders of atrocities on women and land grabbing, was among 111 candidates fielded by the BJP in its fifth list released on Sunday.

The TMC had countered that Aadhaar details of 815 million people were leaked during the BJP regime.

“Mamata Banerjee doesn’t differentiate between BJP and TMC when it comes to government schemes. They are feeling embarrassed because it has bene proved that even BJP leaders and their families avail schemes launched by Mamata Banerjee,” Santanu Sen, TMC MP, told media persons.