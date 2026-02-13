Sarita Yolmo becomes first woman TTE of iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Sarita Yolmo became the first woman Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the 146-year-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), known for its iconic toy-train. The DHR is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling, a popular hill destination in north Bengal. (HT sourced photo)

“I was working in the railway printing press at Kurseong for many years. After the press was shut down, all the employees were transferred to various locations. In 2019, I too got transferred to New Jalpaiguri and started working as an announcer and later in the enquiry counter and then as ticket checker,” said 55-year-old Yolmo.

Prior to this, she worked in the railway printing press, she worked at railway hospital briefly at Tindharia.

As ticket examiner, she has travelled extensively in broad gauge trains from New Jalpaiguri.

She was assigned the task of train ticket examiner in the DHR section between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling on February 5.

“As TTE in the DHR, I was thrilled and equally tense as I was the only TTE while in other trains I had many colleagues traveling with me as TTEs. Above all, taking care of so many passengers for the 10-hour-long journey between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling itself was another new episode for me”, she said.

She studied at Sonada High school up to class 12 and joined college in Darjeeling. But she could not continue her studies from the first year after she got a job in 1991.

Her husband Dawa Yolmo who retired as senior section engineer from railway workshop at Tindharia one year ago said.

“Sarita is not only a dedicated railway employee. She is equally a dedicated mother and wife and that now she has become the first woman train ticket collector has brought yet another responsibility on her shoulders”, he said.

DHR director Rishab Choudhury said, “We are happy for Sarita and would wish her the best.”

Sharing her experience as a woman TTE, Sarita said, “The moment passengers see me wearing TTE dress and checking their tickets, they become inquisitive and thus start formation of human bonds with them. And the photo session begins.”

However, as the railway service rules go, Sarita has to perform TTE’s job in other trains too.

On Friday afternoon, she has to catch the Tripura Sundari Express from New Jalpaiguri as TTE.

When asked about her experience, Sarita said, “I was happy working in the money value section of the railway press at Kurseong. But destiny had something different in store for me. As the press was closed and I got transferred to New Jalpaiguri, I was forced to take up new challenges. Had I not joined the commercial section on the North East Frontier Railway at New Jalpaiguri, I would have not got new opportunities. I am more than happy when I look back.”