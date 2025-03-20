Menu Explore
Senior official at MNC IT consulting firm dies by suicide at work: Bengal Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Police said the deceased, who led a team of software engineers, logged into his sixth-floor office on Wednesday morning.

KOLKATA: A 50-year-old techie employed with a multinational consulting and outsourcing firm died by suicide at his office complex in New Town near Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3pm, security guards heard a loud thud outside the building and upon reaching there, found him lying face down in a pool of blood. (Shutterstock)
Police said the deceased, who led a team of software engineers, logged into his sixth-floor office on Wednesday morning. Around 3pm, security guards heard a loud thud outside the building and upon reaching there, found him lying face down in a pool of blood, police said.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered. We are probing all angles. CCTv footages are being checked. The body was sent for post mortem,” an officer of Bidhannagar city police told media on Thursday.

He was taken to a private hospital and admitted with multiple injuries. He succumbed a few hours later.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

