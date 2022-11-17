Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta high court rejigs CBI’s probe team

Teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta high court rejigs CBI’s probe team

kolkata news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 09:05 AM IST

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting parallel investigations into the alleged scam involving the recruitment of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools

The Calcutta high court. (HT PHOTO)
The Calcutta high court. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Calcutta high court has added four officers and dropped two others from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s team probing an alleged recruitment scam in government-run schools in West Bengal, saying it found the investigation was moving very slowly.

A deputy superintendent and an inspector were dropped from the team. Another deputy superintendent and three inspectors have been added to it. The court also ordered that CBI’s deputy inspector general Akhilesh Singh be brought back to head the probe.

In June, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers.

In its order on Wednesday, the court said: “...CBI is moving very slowly for the reasons best known to it but not understood by this court.”

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting parallel investigations into the alleged scam involving the recruitment of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The ED has arrested two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya in the case. Chatterjee, a former education minister, was dropped from the Cabinet and suspended from the party.

The ED said it seized cash worth around 50 crore from two flats belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, an aide to Chatterjee, in July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out