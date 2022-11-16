TMC MP’s SUV mows down 5-year-old boy in Murshidabad

A five-year-old boy was killed after allegedly hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in which Trinamool Congress’s member of Parliament (MP), Abu Taher Khan, was travelling in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police have arrested the car’s driver, Alamgir Mondol, and the vehicle was also seized.

“Further legal procedures are being carried out,” said KS Raj Kumar, superintendent of police (SP) of Murshidabad.

The incident took place around 2pm when Khan, the MP from Murshidabad, was heading towards Berhampore, the district headquarter, 40km away from his residence at Nowda.

An officer of the Nowda police station said: “The child had come to the bank with his mother. While his mother was busy inside the bank, the child suddenly came out and was trying to run across the state highway.”

The child suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in the MP’s vehicle. He, however, succumbed a few hours later.

“The child got hit by my vehicle when he was trying to run across the road. I tried to locate the child’s parents. But as his parents were not close-by I took him in my lap and rushed him to the hospital in my vehicle. He suffered severe head injuries. The doctors tried their best but couldn’t save him,” said Khan.

The child’s uncle, Rameez Raza said the boy had come with his mother from Gangadhari, which was around 7 km away from Piprekhali, where the accident took place, for some work in the bank.

“He tried to cross the road and got hit by the MP’s vehicle,” said Raza.

The family was yet to lodge any complaint. The police have started a suo moto case.