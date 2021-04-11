IND USA
Kolkata: TMC candidate from Shyampukur constituency, Sashi Panja, with her party associates paying candle light tribute who lost their life at a polling booth of Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces yesterday, during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. (PTI)
kolkata news

TMC stages protests across West Bengal over Sitalkuchi killings

The Trinamool Congress activists wore black badges and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, naming him as the conspirator of the incident
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said its workers staged thousands of demostrations across West Bengal in protest against the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during polling in the fourth phase.

At least 11,700 demonstrations were held in south and north Bengal where TMC activists wore black badges and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah, naming him as the conspirator of the incident, senior party leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said here.

Four persons died on Saturday in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", the police had said.

In Kolkata, TMC leader and minister Sashi Panja led protest rallies in Esplanade area, as participants lit candles and converged in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Taldangra in Bankura, Canning in South 24 Parganas and in Hooghly district, TMC sources said.

The deaths have set off a political firestorm in West Bengal, with the ruling TMC and challenger BJP blaming each other for the violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said a CID probe will be instituted into the incident.

Topics
cooch behar west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021 tmc-bjp clash + 2 more
