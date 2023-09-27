TMC to send 5 million letters to PM Modi over denial of central schemes benefits

Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal will send over five million letters drafted by people from across the state alleging for having been denied benefits under various central schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Centre had stopped sending funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGA since November 2021. (Representative file image)

The party has also planned a protest in Delhi on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, over the alleged denial of funds under the MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is, however, likely to miss the protest on doctors’ advice asking to rest for ten days.

“People of Bengal are raising their voice against injustice! @BJP4India has ruthlessly withheld ₹15,000 crore due to Bengal under the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. Those adversely impacted have written letters to the PM @narendramodi seeking their rightful dues. BENGAL WILL FIGHT TILL JUSTICE IS RESTORED,” the TMC wrote on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

On April 29, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had floated the idea of an indefinite sit-in demonstration to protest against the Centre in Delhi.

Later, he announced on July 21, from the TMC’s Martyr Day rally, that the party will hold a rally on October 2 in Delhi.

“West Bengal stands united against central govt’s injustice, determined to claim what’s rightfully ours. People’s power reigns supreme in democracy. #Justice,” Abhishek posted on his official X handle on Tuesday.

The Centre had stopped sending funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGA since November 2021 citing misuse of funds.

“The state is yet to receive more than ₹1.5 lakh crore to the state under various schemes and its GST share. It was a scheduled program to send a few million letters. The program has started,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, told media persons.

Reacting to the developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Suvendu Adhikari alleged that these were fake letters prepared by TMC workers sitting in Kolkata.

“These are all fake letters. They have been prepared in an office in Camac Street. Most of the letters do not have signatures on them. We regularly visit the villages. People tell us to catch thieves,” Adhikari told reporters.

