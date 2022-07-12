Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy
A truck brushed against the rear of a police vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy near Kolkata’s Kalikapur late on Monday night, police said and added no one was hurt. This was the second such incident involving Adhikary’s convoy since July 1.
Police said they have arrested the driver of the truck, Ram Narayan Ram, who is a resident of Bihar. “He will be produced in court today [Tuesday]. An investigation is going on,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
Police said a mirror was damaged as the truck brushed against the side of the police vehicle while the convoy was on its way to the airport around 11pm. The convoy was stopped as the security forces intercepted the truck and arrested Ram.
On July 1, another truck hit one of the vehicles in the convoy of Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, when he was on his way to Kanthi from Tamluk. No one was injured in that mishap as well.
-
Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar's bodyguard, Anjan Kumar has won the hearts of many in Bengaluru after his honesty and prompt action helped return lost gold jewellery to its owner. The minister tweeted Monday about the good Samaritan on his security staff, who was also praised in a heartfelt letter by Ashwini R to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Ashwini R visited a shopping mall with her family two weeks ago.
-
I-T dept raids on Bengaluru, Hyderabad firms yields crores in cash, jewels
The Income Tax Department on Monday carried out 'search and seizure' operations on two leading real estate companies - one in Bengaluru and the other in Hyderabad. The search action covered more than 40 premises located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the union finance ministry said in its statement. As of Tuesday morning, the raids recovered Rs 3.50 crore in undisclosed cash and jewellery, including gold and silver, worth Rs 18.50 crore.
-
‘BJP is pro-rich’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, saying that the 'BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development." Kumaraswamy am not running any predatory firms. These parties will create another Sri Lanka for you. So you decide do you want such parties," said Kumaraswamy. He said that common people's money is being looted in Kerala.
-
Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical
In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha's Sonepur district. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45). The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the 'Tuesday Haat'.
-
Mumbai rain: Intense spell likely, waterlogging, traffic jams warning
Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to rain lashing several parts of the financial capital, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected today in Mumbai and suburbs. “Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said. Several mail/express trains from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai are running late.
