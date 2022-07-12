Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy
Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy

On July 1, another truck hit one of the vehicles in the convoy of Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, when he was on his way to Kanthi from Tamluk
This was the second such incident involving Adhikary’s convoy since July 1. (Twitter)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 11:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A truck brushed against the rear of a police vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy near Kolkata’s Kalikapur late on Monday night, police said and added no one was hurt. This was the second such incident involving Adhikary’s convoy since July 1.

Police said they have arrested the driver of the truck, Ram Narayan Ram, who is a resident of Bihar. “He will be produced in court today [Tuesday]. An investigation is going on,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said a mirror was damaged as the truck brushed against the side of the police vehicle while the convoy was on its way to the airport around 11pm. The convoy was stopped as the security forces intercepted the truck and arrested Ram.

On July 1, another truck hit one of the vehicles in the convoy of Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, when he was on his way to Kanthi from Tamluk. No one was injured in that mishap as well.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
