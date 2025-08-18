UP man killed in explosion near Kolkata; NIA visits spot

Kolkata: A man died at a hospital in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district early on Monday morning, hours after he was critically injured in an explosion outside the Madhyamgram High School, police said. The area is located around 20 km to the north of Kolkata. Polcie said a forensic team have collected samples from the site of the explosion. (Representational image)

“The man was identified as Sachidananda Mishra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Before dying, he gave his father’s phone number to the local police. When contacted, Mishra’s family claimed that he was working at a factory in Haryana till two days ago and said they had no idea how he reached Bengal,” a district police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The man was apparently sitting on a roadside bench near the school late on Sunday night. He was carrying something in a bag that exploded around 1 am, wounding him critically. Some wires, batteries and a packet of food was found at the spot,” the officer added.

Police rushed to the spot and took Mishra to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital where he died. The doctors did not make any statement before the media.

“A forensic team of the state police is collecting samples from the site of the explosion. The National Investigation Agency sent a team to the hospital after it was informed following standard procedure. NIA officials talked to the doctors and collected samples of Mishra’s clothes,” the officer added.