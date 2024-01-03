U.P. moving fast towards 24x7, affordable power supply: Energy minister

Energy minister A.K. Sharma on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh was rapidly advancing towards providing 24x7 uninterrupted, affordable, and roster-free electricity supply. He said the state led in electricity supply in the country, and historic steps were being taken by its energy department to meet the increasing demand for power. (For representation)

“Contracts have been readied for the purchase of 1,400 MW of wind energy in 2023. The process of purchasing 3,500 MW of solar power and 2,000 MW of hydropower has also commenced,” he said in a statement here.

He further said efforts were on to double the capacity of thermal energy by quickly completing all domestic plants.

“The first unit of 660 megawatts of electricity production has already started from the Obra-C thermal plant. Similarly, work is in progress to start electricity production from the 2x660 MW thermal plant in Jawaharpur. Processes are underway to install new plants with the same capacity in Obra-D and Anpara,” he said.

The minister said the state was bound to have abundant power in the months to come and this, he said, would make it possible for the UPPCL to supply round-the-clock power to all consumers.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Tuesday submitted a representation to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) demanding it to direct the UPPCL to do away with the roster system to provide 24x7 power in the state.