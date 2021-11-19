‘Victory for farmers,’ says Mamata Banerjee on Centre’s move to scrap farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that his government will revoke the three contentious farm laws is a victory for farmers, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday and congratulated them for fighting relentlessly and remaining unfazed “by the cruelty” with which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) treated them.

“This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

The West Bengal assembly in January passed a resolution against the laws and Banerjee has been one of the most vocal critics of the legislation. She has repeatedly attacked the BJP-led union government over the laws.

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament Saugata Roy hailed the day’s events. “This is a big victory for democracy and farmers. We supported the farmers’ protests. It took more than a year for the Modi government to bow down. There are political reasons. The BJP was losing ground in north India,” said Roy.

Banerjee supported the farmers and sent a team of MPs to meet them at the Singhu border protest site near Delhi. Over the phone, she spoke to farmers protesting in the Capital.

In June, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, one of the top faces of the farmers’ protest, met Banerjee.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP government had to bow to the protesting farmers. “The farmers, however, do not trust the present government. They may wait till the laws are repealed in Parliament. This is another failure of the government,” he said.