WB coal scam case: Rujira, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, may face ED today
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, today in connection with the alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case, officials said on Thursday.
Abhishek is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
A team of ED officials has arrived in Kolkata from Delhi and is likely to question Rujira at the CGO complex in Salt Lake.
While the ED had earlier questioned the TMC MP in Delhi, Rujira skipped the summons. She was, however, questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.
Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 for nearly four hours at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Earlier this month, she was again questioned by the CBI at her Kolkata house.
In May this year, the Supreme Court allowed the ED, which is also probing the case, to question Abhishek and his wife in Kolkata by giving them a 24-hour advance notice.
The investigation is linked to a 2020 FIR filed by the CBI in an alleged multi-crore pilferage scam in which Abhishek was a “beneficiary” of illegal funds, the ED alleged. However, the 34-year-old MP, who has already been questioned by the ED in this case in Delhi, has rubbished the charges.
The CBI interrogated Rujira regarding two bank accounts in Thailand and London, which are allegedly in the name of one ‘Rujira Naroola’. Naroola was Rujira’s maiden surname.
“Around 1.5 million Baht (worth more than ₹33 lakh) was deposited in the Thai bank account in November 2018 by Niraj Singh, a businessman. Money was also transferred to other bank accounts, like the one in London,” said a CBI officer quoting documents submitted by the ED in the court.
