WB recruitment case: ED raids residences of TMC MLA, others in Birbhum, Murshidabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residences of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Jiban Krishna Saha and his relatives in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Birbhum districts in connection with the teacher recruitment case. Separate teams reached the residences of his in-laws and other relatives in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts. (ED | Official X account)

According to people aware of the development, a team of ED officials reached his house in Murshidabad on Monday morning. Separate teams reached the residences of his in-laws and other relatives in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts. The residence of his aunt, who is a TMC councillor in Birbhum, was also being searched.

“Searches are going on in multiple locations in West Bengal,” said an ED officer.

Krishna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2023 for his alleged involvement in the case. He was released on bail in 2024.

During the CBI raids in April 2023, Saha allegedly threw his two mobile phones into an adjacent pond when the CBI team arrived at his residence on Friday morning. The agency used three pumps for around 48 hours to drain the pond. An earth mover was brought in the next day to dig out the sludge since hired labourers could find only one phone after the water was fully drained.

In May 2022, the Calcutta high court ordered the CBI to probe the appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C and D) and teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education between 2014 and 2021.

The appointees allegedly paid bribes in the range of ₹5-15 lakh to get jobs after failing the selection tests.