WB school recruitment scam: ED grills ex-junior education minister Paresh Adhikary

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former West Bengal junior education minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary for around four hours in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment scam in the state.

“Adhikary was questioned today at CGO Complex after which he was allowed to leave. If necessary, he may be questioned again,” a senior ED official said.

The Trinamool Congress legislator from Mekhliganj in north Bengal was dropped from the cabinet by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in August this year.

Allegations surfaced that Ankita Adhikary, his daughter, got the job of a government school teacher by bypassing candidates who had secured higher marks than her in the State Level Selection Test. In May this year, the Calcutta high court removed Ankita from the job and ordered her to return the salary.

Also Read:Bengal recruitment scam: CBI court extends Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody

The former minister could not be connected as repeated calls on his phone went unanswered.

Earlier this year, the TMC leader was questioned twice by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a case of alleged illegal recruitment of his daughter as a school teacher in 2018.