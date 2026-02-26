Weekend events you can’t miss in Kolkata (Feb 27-March 1)

*Heart and humour Known for anecdotal storytelling and sharp sarcasm, Samtani’s comedy leans into the conversational and the reflective. (YouTube)

In Ladies Aadmi, stand-up comic Vivek Samtani turns inward, unpacking his own romantic history with a mix of self-awareness and irony. The set follows his evolving understanding of relationships—from youthful assumptions to the uneasy process of learning how to be a better partner. Known for anecdotal storytelling and sharp sarcasm, Samtani’s comedy leans into the conversational and the reflective, allowing vulnerability to sit alongside punchlines. Ladies Aadmi continues that thread, tracing how intention, insecurity and hindsight collide in the messy, often comic reality of modern relationships.

When: February 28, 4.30 pm

Where: The Satire Club

Entru: Prices start at ₹499

*Love in voice and verse

Valobasar Morshum is a Bengali programme of song and recitation shaped around love in its reflective and lyrical forms. Indrani Sen, known for her interpretations of Rabindra Sangeet and modern Bengali songs, leads the musical segments alongside Manoj Murali Nayar, whose repertoire spans contemporary and classical-influenced compositions. Swakshar Basu and Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay add vocal textures across genres, while celebrated elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay brings her distinctive, dramatic recitation style. Shovonsundar Basu and Sampradaya contribute spoken-word pieces that move between poetry and performance. Watch the programme unfold as an interplay of voice and text, drawing from Bengal’s long tradition of musical-literary evenings where song, verse and interpretation meet.

When: February 28, 5.30 pm

Where: Mahajati Sadan

Entry: Prices start at ₹99

*Three art forms, one stage

Ananda Sandhya brings together dance, theatre and baul music in a single curated programme. The evening opens with the performance Tin Kanyar Mudra, featuring dancer Purnima Ghosh alongside Polly Guha and Alokananda Ray, centred on rhythm and expressive movement. It is followed by the theatrical presentation Bhanumati, written by Debesh Thakur and performed by Pranati Tagore, offering a dramatic interpretation within a Bengali literary framework. The programme concludes with baul sangeet by Parvathy Das Baul, rooted in Bengal’s mystic musical tradition.

When: March 1, 5.45 pm

Where: Rabindra Sadan

Entry: Prices start at ₹200

*One for the Swifties

Loverfest is a Taylor Swift–themed fan gathering anchored in the pastel pop aesthetic of her Lover era. The event features screenings and playback of concert performances and popular tracks across her catalogue, creating a room built for singing along rather than silent viewing. Visual elements reference the candy-coloured imagery associated with Lover, and Swift-inspired merchandise forms part of the set-up. The format encourages audience participation—fans moving through familiar lyrics, revisiting different album phases and engaging with shared references embedded in her music.

When: March 1, 4 pm

Where: Reality

Entry: prices start at ₹299

*An actor turns to poetry

Attend a poetry recitation evening presented by actor Satabdi Roy, who also writes her own verses. Tumi Ami aar Kobita features Roy performing her own works along with selected pieces, centred on love, relationships and emotional reflection. The format is built around spoken verse, with no music or theatrical staging, keeping the focus on language and delivery.

When: February 28, 6 pm

Where: Sisir Mancha

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

*Play with clay

The Hand Pottery Workshop by Kya Scene is a hands-on session built around the simple pleasure of working with clay. Using basic hand-building techniques—pinching, coiling, and slab work—participants shape, mould, and design pieces without a wheel, creating small bowls, mugs, or playful figurines. All materials and tools are provided, and each person finishes one or two handmade pieces to take home, air-dried or baked depending on the setup. The session keeps things relaxed and tactile, focused on getting hands messy, experimenting with form and enjoying the slow, satisfying process of shaping clay into something personal.

When: February 28 and March 1; 12 pm onwards

Where: Rehearse

Entry: Prices start at ₹399

*India in foreign frames

What did India look like through foreign eyes during the late colonial era? Destination India: Foreign Artists in India, 1857–1947 brings together works by travelling artists such as painters and printmakers, including Edward Lear, William Simpson, Marius Bauer, Olinto Ghilardi, and Hiroshi Yoshida, whose works range from landscapes and monuments to street life and everyday scenes. Presented by DAG at Alipore Museum, the artworks reflect shifting ways in which India was observed and visually interpreted between the 1857 uprising and Independence. Rather than a single narrative, the exhibition presents multiple outsider perspectives on place, people and environment during a period of political and cultural transition.

When: February 28 onwards, 12 pm

Where: Alipore Museum

Entry: Prices start at ₹30