50% occupancy in metro, limited gatherings: Mamata imposes new Covid-19 curbs in Bengal

In view of the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in the state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a slew of new measures to tackle the pandemic. A number of fresh Covid-19-necessitated restrictions were announced, including the suspension of local train services, the limited activity of market spaces, and 50% occupancy in public transport services including the Kolkata Metro.

Here's everything you need to know about the fresh Covid-19 restrictions announced in West Bengal:

Local train services shall remain suspended from Thursday onwards to cut down the coronavirus spread. Metro rail and government-run transport services in West Bengal shall operate with 50% occupancy from Thursday. Passengers entering West Bengal via long-distance trains and inter-state buses must carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. From May 7, no one will be allowed to arrive at airports without an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Those who test positive shall be sent to 14-day quarantine arranged by the airport authority in collaboration with the West Bengal government. There will only be a 50% attendance requirement in state government offices. For the private sector in West Bengal, work from home has been allowed for 50% of the staff. Gyms, cinema halls, and beauty parlours remain closed. Home delivery of food shall remain open. In fact, the government encouraged more people to have their food delivered at home to cut down on the virus spread. Non-essential shops in marketplaces and complexes shall remain open for three hours in the morning -- from 7am to 10am, and for two in the evening -- from 5pm to 7pm. Essential shops, which include pharmacies, groceries, dairies, etc shall remain open throughout the day. Jewellery shops shall remain open only for three hours during the day -- from 12pm to 3pm. Banks shall remain open from 10am to 2am. ATMs continue functioning throughout the day, as usual. All manner of social and political gatherings shall remain prohibited. If a gathering needs to be arranged for an emergency purpose, the organisers would need a special permit from the state government to do so. Even then, no more than 50 people will be allowed to attend the gathering.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day deaths of 107 Covid-19 patients, which took the state's death toll to 11,744, the health department had said in a bulletin. Meanwhile, a record number of new coronavirus disease cases were also registered, as the bulletin showed a single-day spike of 17,639 cases. West Bengal's total Covid-19 infection tally currently stands at 8,98,533.