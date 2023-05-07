Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal farmer ‘mistakenly’ crosses into Bangladesh, returns home after 15 months

PTI
May 07, 2023

Nasir Seikh, a resident of Brahmanagar in Chapra police station area, entered the Bangladeshi territory by mistake while working on farmlandf

A farmer of West Bengal's Nadia district, who "mistakenly" crossed over to Bangladesh while working on farmland at the international border, returned home on Saturday after 15 months in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Many areas at the international border between the two countries do not have fencing. (AFP) (Representational Image)
Nasir Seikh, a resident of Brahmanagar in Chapra police station area, entered the Bangladeshi territory by mistake while working on farmland, and was apprehended by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), they said.

Many areas at the international border between the two countries do not have fencing, and people of both sides often crossover into each other's territory unintentionally, they added.

Seikh said he was handed over to the police by the BGB and subsequently produced before a court, which sent him to jail for 2 months. However, due to several complications, he had to remain there for around 15 months and could only return home after the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh intervened.

He was handed over to the BSF by the BGB at the Gede check post. His brother Siraj Seikh went to the check post along with a local panchayat member to receive him.

"I am feeling good that I could return home after 15 months. I received good behaviour during my stay in Bangladesh," he said.

He has four children, while his wife died about seven years back.

His brother Siraj said, "Nasir is the eldest of our seven brothers. He used to work as a farm labourer. He has three sons and a daughter, who have been living like orphans after his arrest. We are happy for his return."

