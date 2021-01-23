'Why no memorial for Netaji?': Mamata Banerjee asks Centre ahead of PM visit

After kicking off a procession in Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that while thousands of crores were spent in building statues and a new parliament complex, no memorial was built for the freedom fighter.

"A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities," she said.

Reiterating her demand that January 23 be declared a national holiday, Banerjee said that this year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will also be dedicated to Bose. "A grand padyatra will be held today. This year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will also be dedicated to Netaji. A siren will be sounded today at 12.15 PM. We urge everyone to blow shankh at home. Centre must also declare January 23 as a national holiday," she said.

While addressing a public rally, Banerjee further said that India should have four rotating Capitals instead of just one in New Delhi. She also directed Trinamool Congress MPs to raise the issue in parliament. "I believe that India must have four rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country?" she said.

Attacking the Centre further, the West Bengal CM said that the state was celebrating 'Deshnaayak Divas' today, not 'Parakram Diwas'. "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?" Mamata Banerjee said. On January 19, the Centre had announced that every year the legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is expected to land in Kolkata later in the day and attend the inauguration of a permanent exhibition on Subhas Chandra Bose at the Victoria Memorial.

(with agency inputs)