Will join probe if not arrested: Ex-TMC leader

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:41 AM IST

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, an accused in cases related to illegal coal mining and cross-border cattle smuggling, filed an application in the Calcutta high court on Monday, saying that he will visit India to face interrogation only if the agencies promised not to arrest him.

The CBI suspects Mishra is living in Vanuatu, a small island country in the Polynesia.

In a plea, filed by his lawyers, Mishra also sought the court’s permission to appear via video conferencing.

The CBI has issued a red corner notice against Mishra. His lawyers, however, said Mishra renounced his citizenship last year through an application at Indian consulate in Dubai.

