Korean man held with Rs 2 crore gold at Delhi airport

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:51 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Tuesday arrested a South Korean man for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold plates worth Rs 2 crore.

Concealed in a machine, the gold could only be extracted after more than four hours of dismantling process.

Officials said the man, who arrived at the Delhi airport from Hong Kong, was intercepted following a tip-off and was asked to cooperate for a detailed baggage inspection. “He was carrying a presser machine. When scanned under X-Ray scanner, we saw traces of gold concealed in the machine. It took us four hours to dismantle the machine and two plates of gold were extracted,” said a customs officer who did not wish to be named.

Amandeep Singh, additional commissioner customs, said the gold is worth Rs 2.07 crore. “The man was arrested and the gold has been seized. Further, during questioning, he said he has smuggled gold in the past. With all his previous involvements, the total gold he has smuggled so far is worth Rs 18 crore, “ Singh said.

Officers found the man is a carrier who had been promised a good return in exchange of delivering the gold in India.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 21:51 IST

