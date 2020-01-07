Kothrud depositors take to streets demanding for immediate action 

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:05 IST

Pune Investors-cum-depositors who have been allegedly duped by Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank, Kothrud staged demonstrations outside the bank amidst heavy police presence on Tuesday.

The depositors carried out the protest under the aegis of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank Kruti Samiti and stated that the bank administration was violating rights stated in the constitution by denying them access to their money.

Armed with placards, the protestors condemned Anil Bhosale, bank chairman and his wife Jyotsana.

Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member and a former member of the legislative council, has been a key promoter of the bank and is named in the police complaint.

Bhosale said, “The matter is subjudice and I cannot comment on the same. The facts in the case will emerge once the entire investigation and inquiry are completed. Persons with vested interests are trying to give a different direction to the case.”

The Kothrud police prevented depositors from burning an effigy of Bhosale and refused permission for a protest march.

Senior citizen Sulabha Dnyandeo Marne, a resident of Kothrud and bank depositor said, “ I had deposited Rs 5 lakh as A fixed deposit in the bank. Today, I am in dire need of money for medical expenses and the only money left with me and it now in the bank’s custody. Every time, I go to the bank they tell me that they will be releasing the FD soon, but nothing has happened FOR the past one year. These days, bank officials are flatly denying us entry and their behaviour has become arrogant and abusive. We demand a police investigation into the case.”

Savita Anant Mohol who had deposited Rs 2 lakh in A fixed deposit, said, “We have no hope as the bank administration is completely against the depositors. I need the money for my daughter’s marriage now, but the bank is not returning my money.”

Hemant Shedge, in charge, Kruti Samiti Kothrud Depositors, said “ There are at least 1,400 depositors who have run the risk of losing out on their hard-earned money that has been invested with the bank as fixed deposits. We demand a separate FIR into the case and the Kothrud police have promised action.”

Mrudula Thite, a depositor claimed that she has lost lakhs of rupees as FD in the bank, “ We want the entire bank management to be arrested and government take strict action against this mammoth financial fraud done by a powerful politician to favour his near and dear ones.”.

According to the audit report of the state cooperative department of the bank, there is a shortage in cash balance of Rs 72.62 crore.

The bank has 12 branches in Pune district

The bank was promoted by Shivaji Bhosale, the late member of the legislative council (MLC) from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

FIR was lodged by the cooperative department at Deccan Gymkhana and Shivajinagar police station for cash shortage of Rs 72.62 crore in the bank.

Deposits siphoned off from other banks are Rs 27. 62 crore and loans are given to close associates and relatives without due collateral.

Restrictions by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are imposed on one lakh depositors for only withdrawal of Rs 1,000 per year.

Two FIR’s have already been lodged against the bank management including the director Anil Bhosale at Shivajinagar and Deccan police stations.

Depositors have demanded immediate arrest of Bhosale and other top management officials and release of funds of the depositors.