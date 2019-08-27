Kotkapura firing case: Hearing adjourned to Sept 6

cities

Hearing in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case was on Monday adjourned until September 6 as inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal did not appear before the court.

However, five other accused — former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar, then Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (ADCP) Paramjit Singh Pannu, then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh and then Kotkapura station house officer Gurdeep Singh Pandher — appeared before district and sessions judge Harpal Singh. An exemption was given to Umranangal by the district and sessions court on medical grounds.

On the next hearing, the court will hear arguments of prosecution and defence to frame charges against the accused.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the police firing case had filed a 2,000-page chargesheet against six accused on May 27.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC along with sections of the Arms Act was registered against them on August 7, 2018.

Later, SIT added more IPC sections, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

