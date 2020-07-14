Kullu admn suspends Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra due to covid

cities

The Kullu district administration has suspended the annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra after a demand was raised by the villagers in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The order to this effect was issued by Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma on Monday.

The annual yatra is usually held in Nirmand Development block of Anni subdivision in district from July 15 and concludes by month end.

“Anni sub-divisional magistrate, in a letter dated June 27, had recommended suspension of the yatra due to prevailing situation amid Covid-19 pandemic and heavy snowfall in the region,” the DC said.

She said, nearby gram panchayats including Chail Bhalsi, Arsu, Sarahan, Nore, Tunan, Nishani and Rahanu also raised the same request.

“Keeping in view public safety and government guidelines, Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra is suspended for all activities including pilgrimages, mountaineering, and tourism,” Verma said.

Any deviation of the order will be viewed seriously and strict legal action will be initiated against the defaulters, she added.

The yatra involves a 35-km arduous trek to 16,900-feet high summit where a 72-feet high split rock is worshiped by the devotees as Shivalinga. The harsh trail meanders through alpine meadows, deep gorges and slippery glaciers.