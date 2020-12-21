e-paper
Kundli-Singhu border: 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumes poison

Kundli-Singhu border: 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumes poison

He has been referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak; police are looking into the matter

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:11 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws at the Kundli-Singhu borer for the past three weeks.
Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws at the Kundli-Singhu borer for the past three weeks.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumed poison on Monday morning at Kundli-Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws for the past three weeks.

Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar said he consumed sulphas tablets.

“He was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sonepat, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. We are looking into the matter,” he added.

