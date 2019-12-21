Kurali MC clerk in vigilance net for ₹15,000 bribe

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:08 IST

Punjab vigilance bureau arrested a clerk posted with the Kurali municipal council (MC) while accepting ₹15,000 bribe on Friday.

The accused, Sukhdev Singh, was posted as a clerk in the MC’s building branch around one year ago.

The complainant, Jasbir Singh of Kurali, had approached the bureau alleging that Sukhdev had demanded ₹20,000 from him to regularise his unauthorised plot.

The Punjab government had allowed regularisation of unauthorised colonies and plots that had come up before March 18, 2018. However, Jasbir’s plot was not eligible for the facility.

After negotiation, Sukhdev agreed to help Jasbir regularise his plot in exchange for ₹15,000. On Friday evening, a vigilance team arrested Sukhdev while accepting the bribe.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a case registered at the vigilance police station in Mohali. The accused will be produced before a court on Saturday.