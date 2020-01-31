Kurukshetra man gets life term for killing parents

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:46 IST

A 26-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment by a Kurukshetra court for killing his parents in Chaduni Jattan village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Lal Chand also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The convict, Vishal Kumar, who was a drug addict, had killed his father Sheo Ram, 55, and mother Swarnjit Kaur alias Sona Devi, 45, on June 21, 2018, after they refused to give him money.

On the complaint of Sheo Ram’s brother, Vishal was booked for double murder and arrested by Kurukshetra police just few hours after the incident.

During the police investigation, it had come to the fore that he was a drug addict and under the influence of alcohol at the time of crime.

The probe report mentioned that it was when Vishal was thrashing his father for not giving him money that his mother has stepped in and tried to stop him and he bludgeoned both of them to death before fleeing from the spot.