e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Kurukshetra man gets life term for killing parents

Kurukshetra man gets life term for killing parents

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment by a Kurukshetra court for killing his parents in Chaduni Jattan village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Lal Chand also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The convict, Vishal Kumar, who was a drug addict, had killed his father Sheo Ram, 55, and mother Swarnjit Kaur alias Sona Devi, 45, on June 21, 2018, after they refused to give him money.

On the complaint of Sheo Ram’s brother, Vishal was booked for double murder and arrested by Kurukshetra police just few hours after the incident.

During the police investigation, it had come to the fore that he was a drug addict and under the influence of alcohol at the time of crime.

The probe report mentioned that it was when Vishal was thrashing his father for not giving him money that his mother has stepped in and tried to stop him and he bludgeoned both of them to death before fleeing from the spot.

tags
top news
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities