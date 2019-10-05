KZF terror module: 1 more accused held

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:13 IST

Police on Friday arrested one more accused in connection with Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module busted on September 22.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, 30, of Chabhal village in Tarn Taran district.

A senior police official privy to the development said Ramandeep’s questioning is on to ascertain his role in the module. Busting the module, the police had initially arrested four of its members—Balwant Singh, alias Baba; Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa; Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh from Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran district.

After their arrest, police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK-47 rifles and hand grenades, satellite phones and fake currency. These weapons were smuggled from Pakistan with the help of drones.

Later, the police arrested four more accused from different places in connection with the module. With Friday’s arrest, the number of accused nabbed in the case has gone up to nine.

Police had said the module is backed by Pakistan and Germany-based handlers who were planning to unleash a series of terrorist strikes in Punjab and neighbouring states.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:13 IST