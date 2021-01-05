e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / L-G adviser reviews arrangements for vaccination in J&K

L-G adviser reviews arrangements for vaccination in J&K

The UT administration will accord priority to healthcare workers followed by frontline workers and then those above 50 years of age.

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Adviser to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Monday reviewed arrangements for smooth implementation of Covid-19 vaccination plan across Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo, National Health Mission director for J&K Bhupinder Kumar, JK Medical Supplies Corporation managing director Dr Yashpal Sharma, Jammu health services director Dr Renu Sharma among other officials.

State immunisation officer Dr Qazi Haroon and other officials joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Bhatnagar directed the officials to plan effectively beforehand and compile the database of potential vaccinators, prioritised groups of beneficiaries to be administered the vaccine in its initial stages so that no bottlenecks are faced during vaccination drives.

‘Vaccine to be available in 10 days’

Atal Dulloo informed in the meeting that the Covid vaccine will be available in the next 10 days.

He apprised the L-G advisor that district-level trainings have already been imparted and required workforce has been prepared for effective implementation of the vaccination plan.

Revealing the priority order for immunisation, Dullo said, “First 1.6 lakh health care workers in J&K will be vaccinated followed by 7 lakh frontline workers. Thereafter, around 20 lakh people who are above 50 years of age in the UT will be covered.”

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In