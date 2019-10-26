L-G appreciates Kejriwal, Delhi govt for community Diwali

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday appreciated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government’s initiative of celebrating community Diwali, an event at Central Park in Connaught Place, which is aimed at discouraging the use of firecrackers and fighting air pollution.

“Delhi has a large population, and a lot of construction and industrial activities are happening around the year. That contributes to pollution. This is an appropriate time for such an initiative (community Diwali celebration),” said Baijal, who shared the stage with Kejriwal during the inauguration of the four-day Dilli Ki Diwali festival organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Connaught Place.

“I urge the Delhi government to learn from the first such experiment and use the findings in diversifying the celebrations. With time, I hope more such programmes are organised across Delhi by residents of the city. I appreciate and congratulate the chief minister (Kejriwal) and deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) for taking this initiative,” said Baijal.

The community Diwali is a part of the chief minister’s seven-point action plan to fight pollution this winter. It was inaugurated on Saturday and will continue till October 29. The primary attractions of the programme are laser shows, handicrafts and food marts, and music programmes. The idea of the event is to discourage residents of Delhi from burning firecrackers during Diwali, which contributes to air pollution.

“This programme would bind Delhi as a family. Remember those years when people used to burn so many crackers on the eve of Diwali. This year, things will change. Delhi residents are capable of doing anything — from contributing significantly to reducing cases of dengue to air pollution levels in the city. Let’s celebrate Delhi without firecrackers this year,” Kejriwal said at the event in Connaught Place’s Central Park.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:22 IST