L-G Murmu launches e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate

Aaliya Tariq, daughter of Tariq Ahmad Langoo from Sopore, Baramulla became the first recipient of domicile certificate through e-mode

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:09 IST
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Lieutenant governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday launched e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate, developed by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), here at the Raj Bhavan.

With the launch of this service, the count of the Government to Citizen (G2C) online services reached 27. It is an addition to the UT administration’s e-governance initiatives to speed up the public delivery mechanism through minimal human intervention, besides ensuring efficiency, transparency, and reliability of such services.

Aaliya Tariq, daughter of Tariq Ahmad Langoo from Sopore, Baramulla became the first recipient of domicile certificate through e-mode on Monday.

The PRC holders and other applicants can apply for the issuance of a domicile certificate online by providing Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without visiting any office.

Murmu observed that the UT administration has taken this people-friendly initiative to provide a domicile certificate through online mode across the Union territory.

Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action, he added.

