L-G, police chief visit riot-hit areas

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with Aman committee members during his visit to riot-hit areas on Thursday. He directed Delhi government officials to expedite the damage assessment project.

The L-G visited violence-affected areas such as Khajoori Khas, Tyre Market, Gokalpuri, Yamuna Vihar along with commissioner of police SN Shrivastava, East Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Dilraj Kaur among other senior officials.

“The representatives of Aman committee apprised the L-G about the problems being faced by the displaced people. He directed the District Magistrate concerned to expedite the damage assessment and compensation thereof and repair the damaged/burnt installations at the earliest. He advised all agencies to expedite rehabilitation efforts,” read the statement issued by the L-G office.

The L-G has advised Aman committee members to “constructively use the social media” to disseminate information and “allay unfounded fear”.

While the L-G said the situation is improving gradually, he directed the police to ensure presence in riot-affected areas. “Situation is improving gradually with joint efforts of public, police and administration… Continued police presence, close community vigil, timely disbursement of relief & improved civic management in the affected areas will bring back normalcy,” it said.

With Holi next week, the police and other government agencies have been asked to intensify outreach activities with community.

