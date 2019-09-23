L-G reviews annual health check-up scheme

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:40 IST

New Delhi

Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the implementation of the mandatory annual health check-up scheme for government employees in Delhi who are more than 40 years old, said a statement issued by the L-G’s office.

On August 1, the L-G had given in-principle approval for the implementation of the mandatory annual check-up scheme for employees under the Delhi government.

Around the same time, the Delhi government started drafting a scheme that will allow its retired officials to receive treatment at empanelled private hospitals in Delhi-NCR under subsidised rates.

The scheme has been implemented in Delhi Transport Corporation.

