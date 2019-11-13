e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Pune lab assistant beaten up by fireman husband for wanting to work

The injured woman was identified as Reshma Anil Wagh, 28, who lives with the accused, her husband Anil Chandrakant Wagh, 37

pune Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The woman was leaving for work when her husband tried to stop her from going to work, she told the police
The woman was leaving for work when her husband tried to stop her from going to work, she told the police(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
         

A laboratory assistant sustained head injury on Tuesday morning after her husband, a fire brigade employee, hit her for wanting to go to work.  

The injured woman was identified as Reshma Anil Wagh, 28, who lives with the accused, her husband Anil Chandrakant Wagh, 37. The live near a canal in Lakshminagar area of Moshi, Pune.  

“She works as a laboratory assistant in a private laboratory called Meghnand Laboratory. She used to go to work between 10am-12noon and 4pm-6pm. Anil Wagh is a fire brigade employee and was opposed to her working,” said an official at Bhosari MIDC police station. 

The woman was leaving for work when her husband tried to stop her from going to work, she told the police. The two got into a fight that turned violent and the 37-year-old man hit her in the head with a wooden rod that was in their house, according to the complaint.  

The man also caused injuries on both her forearms till it turned black and blue, according to the complaint.  

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station in the matter. Police Hawaldar Deepak Ransor of Bhosari MIDC police station is investigating the case.

top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News