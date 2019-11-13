Pune lab assistant beaten up by fireman husband for wanting to work

pune

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:28 IST

A laboratory assistant sustained head injury on Tuesday morning after her husband, a fire brigade employee, hit her for wanting to go to work.

The injured woman was identified as Reshma Anil Wagh, 28, who lives with the accused, her husband Anil Chandrakant Wagh, 37. The live near a canal in Lakshminagar area of Moshi, Pune.

“She works as a laboratory assistant in a private laboratory called Meghnand Laboratory. She used to go to work between 10am-12noon and 4pm-6pm. Anil Wagh is a fire brigade employee and was opposed to her working,” said an official at Bhosari MIDC police station.

The woman was leaving for work when her husband tried to stop her from going to work, she told the police. The two got into a fight that turned violent and the 37-year-old man hit her in the head with a wooden rod that was in their house, according to the complaint.

The man also caused injuries on both her forearms till it turned black and blue, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station in the matter. Police Hawaldar Deepak Ransor of Bhosari MIDC police station is investigating the case.