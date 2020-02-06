e-paper
Home / Cities / Labourer held for rape bid on mentally challenged girl in Ludhiana

Labourer held for rape bid on mentally challenged girl in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to rape a seven-year-old mentally disabled girl after kidnapping her on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Purshotam Kumar, a labourer hailing from Sitamarhi of Bihar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said the girl’s father had lodged a complaint after she went missing. During investigation, neighbours told the police that they had seen Purshotam Kumar taking away the girl.

The cops then raided the accused’s rented accommodation and found the girl there. However, the accused was not present there.

They later found out that Kumar had fled to Himachal after the crime and arrested him from there.

A case under Sections 376/511 (attempt to rape) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division Number 2 police station.

