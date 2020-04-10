Labourer held for sending false alarm to Ludhiana police

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:43 IST

A labourer was arrested after he allegedly sent a false alarm to the police control room and Bihar government stating that 55 migrant families living in Jamalpur have been starving as they have run out of essential supplies.

However, when the municipal corporation and police teams reached the area, they found most families had adequate grocery and vegetables to last a month. Some of them had allegedly hidden flour bags under blankets.

After the teams found that the caller had lied in a bid to hoard grocery items, they lodged an FIR against him at Jamalpur police station and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar of Subedar da Vehra of Jamalpur.

The case was registered on the complaint of municipal corporation supervisor Tarun Verma.

Verma said that after receiving the call from the accused, they reached Jamalpur for distributing groceries among the labourers. Amit Kumar asked them queue up to receive ration, however, MC teams decided to deliver the essentials in their respective quarters.

“When we entered their rooms, we found that most of them had adequate ration, only eight families were running out of grocery items. They were provided the help,” said Verma.

“Rest of the families had hidden flour bags, pulses and rice under the blankets. After they realised that their lies were exposed, they starting making excuses and said they had asked for cooking gas,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Swarn Chand, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.

THIRD CASE THIS WEEK

On April 7, a labour contractor hailing from Bihar had sent an e-mail to the Bihar government claiming that he has nothing to eat at home and is starving due to the lockdown. When the police had reached his home at Kohara village following a communication from the Bihar government, they found that the man had hoarded grocery, which was sufficient for at least one month.

On April 5, a resident of Azad Nagar had made a similar call to the control room claiming that he and his family members were starving. When the police reached house to deliver essentials, they found that the family had adequate supplies.