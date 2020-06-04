e-paper
Home / Cities / Labourer killed in road mishap on Airport Road in Mohali, one booked

Labourer killed in road mishap on Airport Road in Mohali, one booked

Police said the accused car driver drove the injured man to a private hospital before feeing and leaving behind his car.

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 45-year-old man was killed after a car hit his bicycle near Aerocity on Airport Road here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Bhajan Harijan, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali, who was working as a labourer in Aerocity.

On Wednesday evening, the victim was riding home on a bicycle while his daughter and son-in-law were behind him on another cycle. A speeding car hit the victim’s cycle from the rear and Bhajan was tossed in the air before falling onto the car’s windshield, the police said. Bhajan sustained severe injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

Police said the car driver then drove the victim to a private hospital in Sohana and after admitting him there, fled leaving behind his car.

Bhajan was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died in the night.

ASI Harjinder Singh, the investigation officer, said, “The car was recovered by the police from the hospital parking, and the accused will be arrested soon.”

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

