Labourer’s body found stuffed in sack at Turbhe

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 01:16 IST

Navi Mumbai The body of a 30-year-old man, who was missing since Monday evening, was found a few metres away from his house at Turbhe early on Wednesday. He was hammered to death and his body was dumped in a plastic sack, said police.

Santosh Kasbe, a daily wage labourer, used to live in Indra Nagar slums in Turbhe with his family. The Navi Mumbai police control room received a call on the helpline number ‘100’ about a suspicious bag in the chawl.

The police opened the sacked and found the body inside.

“He was attacked on the head with a hammer. The body was bundled in a plastic sack and dumped near the chawl. We have registered a case of murder and are probing,” said Sunil Shinde, inspector at Turbhe police station.

After the police found his body, they traced his family to the same chawl. Police said Kasbe’s family, including his mother, two elder brothers and their families were sleeping when the police knocked on their door and informed them of Kasbe’s murder.

On Monday around 5 pm, Kasbe left home. His phone was later switched off.

“He used to drink but never had any problems at home. He got into minor fights and arguments but did not have any serious enmity with anyone,” said Kasbe’s mother, who did not want to give her name.

Police sources said Kasbe’s skull was smashed with a hard object, most likely a small hammer, at least three to four times. The police refused to say whether the hammer was seized.

“Details of the investigation will not be revealed as we are still probing to find the killer,” said Amol Zende, assistant commissioner of police, Turbhe division.

In 2015, Kasbe’s wife died of post-maternity complications four months after delivery. Kasbe lived with his three children — two boys aged seven and six and a four-year-old daughter.

His body was sent to Vashi municipal hospital for an autopsy. Police are questioning Kasbe’s two brothers for leads.

The police are trying to verify the call detail records to ascertain whom Kasbe called before his phone was switched off. The police will also establish his last location which may provide a clue.