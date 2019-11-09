e-paper
Lake levels touch 91.7%

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:33 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

The city’s seven lakes on Friday recorded 91.79% useful water content, or 13,27,273 million litres (ML). This is significantly more than the 77.93% useful water content recorded at this time last year, and less than 93.14% recorded in November 2017. Mumbai saw moderate to heavy showers throughout the city on Friday.

While Tulsi lake saw 47 mm rainfall, Vihar lake saw 17 mm of rain.

The seven lakes are divided into two systems. The Vaitarna system supplies water to western suburbs and the island city. The Bhatsa system supplies water to the eastern suburbs. While Bhatsa makes for 50% of the total water supply, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar make up 37% of the supply. As of November 8, the Vaitarna system has 87.76% useful water stock, and Bhatsa system has 93.18% useful water stock.

