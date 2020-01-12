Laptops, valuables worth ₹5 lakh stolen from parked cars in two separate incidents

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 18:46 IST

Gurugram: Unidentified miscreants broke into two cars and made off with cash, two laptops and other valuables worth over ₹5 lakh in two separate incidents in the city.

According to the police, the thieves smashed the windows of these cars, one was parked in DLF Phase 1 and another in Sector 56, and fled with the bags kept on the rear seats of the vehicles.

Such thefts had reduced after a number of gangs were busted last year, the police said. This is the first such incident this year that has been reported after a gap of three months, they said.

One of the victims, Praveen Kumar Tyagi, a resident of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56, complained to the DLF Phase 1 police on Saturday evening. “I had parked my car on the service lane in front of a vacant plot in Block F. I returned around 6.30pm and found the left rear window glass of my car broken. The bag, which contained some cash, a laptop, ATM/credit cards, and other important documents and keys of my second car, was stolen,” Tyagi said in the FIR.

The second incident took place on Friday in Sector 56. Prabin Rai, a resident of Block R in Sector 57 and a school teacher, told the police that he had parked his car in the market and when he returned, found the window of his car smashed and his bag, which contained MacBook, cash and a few documents, was missing from the rear seat. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC. The police said the valuables were worth ₹3 lakh.

“We have arrested many members of such gangs and the number of such incidents was reduced. But this is a new gang that has started targeting parked cars. They will soon be behind bars, as we have got some leads in the two cases,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).