Large-scale job creation among UP govt’s aims, says minister

  Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday said encouraging industries and creating jobs on a large scale were among the state government’s objectives.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day craft exhibition on the ‘one district, one product’ scheme of the Yogi Adityanath government at the North Central Zonal Cultural Centre in Prayagraj.

Young entrepreneurs should come forward to avail themselves of the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojna and the central government’s Pradhanmantri Srijan Rozgar Yojna, said Singh who is the minister for khadi and villages industries, sericulture industries, textile, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), export promotion, NRI and investment promotion.

Big capital was needed for large industries, which created less jobs, but small capital was needed for small-scale industries, which created more employment opportunities, the minister said.

He said promotion of small-scale industries will help solve the problem of unemployment and enable the country to develop at a faster pace.

Loan of Rs 400 crore had been disbursed under the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojna and 40,000 job opportunities had been created, he said. Besides, Rs 5000 crore loans had been given under the Pradhanmantri Srijan Rozgar Yojna and five lakh jobs were created, the minister said.

Caption: Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh at the two-day ODOP craft exhibition which commenced at NCZCC in Prayagraj on Thursday

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST

