Home / Cities / Latecomers will face action, HP govt cracks the whip on officials

Latecomers will face action, HP govt cracks the whip on officials

Circulars were recently sent out to all officials after chief minister Jai Ram Thakur noticed many of them, including secretaries and special secretaries, coming in late

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:31 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Himachal Pradesh, Shimla
Many government officials in Shimla have reportedly been turning up for work at 10.30 am or even later.
If you thought government jobs were cushy, do a rethink. Grappling with the Covid-19 outbreak that has not peaked as yet, the Himachal (HP) government now wants all hands, from top bureaucrats to other officials, on deck. They have to be in at work at 10 am sharp, or face action, it has been learnt.

Circulars were recently sent out to all officials after chief minister Jai Ram Thakur noticed many of them, including secretaries and special secretaries, coming in by 10.30 am, half-an-hour after reporting time; and others even later – after office hours.

“All government offices in the state open at 10 am sharp and it is expected that all officers and employees will be in their offices on time” read a circular issued by chief secretary Anil Khachi to all the administrative secretaries.

“ Chief Minister has noted with regret that many senior officers at the level of secretary and special secretary are not available in their offices till well after 10:30 am,” stated the circular.

Khachi also directed the secretariat administration and the general administration department to submit all attendance records of government employees and bureaucrats at the HP Secretariat.

The government has only allowed 30% staff to come in at work on rotation to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

Earlier, work at the Secretariat was hit because of a majority of the employees had returned to their native villages after the lockdown. Taking cognisance of their repeated absence from office, the government had issued a circular to them in April asking them to return to the state capital.

