Law, a dynamic profession: Advocate Amar Puri tells students during webinar

The webinar titled ‘Law: Studentship, internship, profession and hardships’ was organised by University Institute of Laws, Panjab University regional centre.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students were advised to read at least one judgement a day to get a better understanding of the profession.
Students were advised to read at least one judgement a day to get a better understanding of the profession.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

All those in the legal profession remain students forever, said Amar Vivek, an attorney at the Punjab and Haryana high court and the former additional advocate general of Haryana, during a webinar organised by the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University regional centre, on Thursday.

The webinar titled ‘Law: Studentship, internship, profession and hardships’ was convened by Professor Arti Puri, coordinator of laws and Prof Pooja Sikka, under the guidance of centre director Professor Ravi Inder Singh.

Stating that the law was an extremely dynamic profession, advocate Amar Vivek advised students to read at least one judgement a day to get a better insight into the profession. He also exhorted students to maintain a diary of the legal parlance, use their time judiciously, develop a pragmatic attitude and work towards the betterment of the society.

He added that the profession offered everyone an opportunity to become “wholesome individuals: fertile, ready to receive and ready to act.”

The advocate was flooded with questions from students by the end of his talk.

Professor Arti Puri said, “This is the fourth of a series of talks which began exactly a month ago. These are being conducted to help students keep up with their course amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.” There were over hundred participants in the webinar, Prof Puri added.

