Legal tag to unauthorised colonies a boost for BJP ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Oct 25, 2019

New Delhi

The Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights on residents of 1,728 unauthorised colonies has come as a big boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

The party plans to reach out to four million residents of these colonies to garner their support to stage a comeback in the Delhi government after a gap of 21 years.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Friday said party workers would celebrate Diwali with residents of unauthorised colonies.

Goel said the aim was to tell people about the work done by the BJP-led central government and how the present and the previous governments in Delhi had done nothing to address the concerns of four million people living in these unauthorised colonies.

Goel said, “The central government is working in a systematic manner for regularising these colonies. For 15 years, the Congress betrayed the people of unauthorised colonies and now the Aam Aadmi Party is playing fraud with the people of Delhi.”

The Delhi BJP is planning an extensive campaign to tell people that about the Centre’s decision. BJP members say the decision will help the party make a dent in AAP’s vote bank—residents of unauthorised colonies played a decisive role in AAP’s victory in the 2015 assembly elections, when it won 67 out of 70 seats.

This time, BJP plans an aggressive campaign in these colonies. Pratyush Kanth, media in-charge of Delhi BJP said, “We are planning a large-scale campaign to reach out to the people living in these colonies. All our leaders will be visiting unauthorised colonies to tell people about the decision.”

Calling it a “courageous” decision, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “Urban housing has been neglected for years by successive state governments. It is a result of lack of farsighted planning and corruption. Our government has taken a courageous decision to address the concerns of people and give them their rights.”

