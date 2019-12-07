Leopard cub rescued from Yeoor in critical condition

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:35 IST

The condition of the male leopard cub rescued from Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane is critical, forest officers said on Friday.

The cub, said to be around 10-15 days old, has developed chest congestion has been kept under observation at SGNP’s medical examination centre in Borivli.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, senior veterinarian at SGNP, said, “The cub’s condition is critical, as he has developed congestion in his chest and is very weak. We are treating him and will monitor him constantly. Until his condition improves, there won’t be any attempt to reunite him with his mother.”

On Wednesday, forest officers at Yeoor had rescued the cub, after it was seen taking shelter behind a rock. The cub was taken for a medical examination and then released at the same spot on Wednesday night to reunite him with his mother. The officers had installed cameras around the spot to monitor his movement and ensure that he was not attacked by any animal. However, as they did not succeed in reuniting him with his mother, the forest officers brought him to the medical examination centre.

Krishna Tiwari from Forest and Wildlife Conservation Society, said, “It will be difficult for the cub to survive without his mother, as they cubs need their mother’s milk until they turn two. They also learn to survive in the wild from their mother.”