Leopard spotted in Shimla

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:40 IST

Nearly 20 days after a leopard was captured in a CCTV camera attacking a dog in Malyana area, another wild cat was spotted at Cemetery near Bemloe in Shimla on Tuesday night.

A passerby spotted the leopard under a railing. Later, the police were informed, who then called the forest officials.

A forest officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We received a call from police control room regarding the presence of leopard at Cemetery.”

The leopard left the place before the officials arrived at the spot.

In wake of increasing complaints from the residents about leopards being sighted frequently, the forest department has installed cages at different localities, including Bemloe, Kasumpti, Tuttikandi, Tottu and Chotta Shimla,” the official said, adding, “So far the leopards have not injured any human though there have been reports of leopards attacking dogs.”

In winters, felines are frequently sighted at Ramnagar, Mehli, Bharari Beer Khanna and areas that are close to the woods. Roads near the Barnes Court, the official residence of the state governor and the road linking the Raj Bhavan to Chotta Shimla are also haunts of leopards. Morning walkers often frequent road that connects Chotta Shimla to St Bede’s.

According to the forest officials, leopards inhabiting the forest areas in the Shimla’s vicinity often stray places littered with garbage in search of stray dogs. There have been many instances where leopards have even killed.

In another incident on Monday night, a bear attacked and injured a cow in Kotgarh’s Kirti village, 76km from Shimla. According to reports, the leopard entered a cow shed tearing apart the roof. Hearing the screams, residents arrived the spot and the bear ran away, leaving the cow injured.

Divisional forest officer, Kotgarh, Arvind Kumar, said, “ A team of shooters has been deployed in the area and they have been searching for the bear.

